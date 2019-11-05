Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Moody’s worth $80,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 57.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.91.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

