Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.18.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

