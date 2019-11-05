Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,097,247.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.