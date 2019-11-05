MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.10

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00011848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bleutrade and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a market cap of $72.46 million and approximately $540,698.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Zaif, Livecoin, QBTC, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

