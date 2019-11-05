Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading Up 5.6%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 168,906 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 100,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Molecular Templates from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.99.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 113.85%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

