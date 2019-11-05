Moeda Loyalty Points Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $630,323.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $630,323.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00220350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01407401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

