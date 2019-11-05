Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.0-$37.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.84 million.Model N also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.22-$0.31 EPS.

Model N stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 327,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,715. The company has a market capitalization of $987.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.52. Model N has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,635.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

