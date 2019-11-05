Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,197. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.