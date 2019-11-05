Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
MBT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,197. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.
About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
