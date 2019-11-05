Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Mobileiron has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $680.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

