MKM Partners Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.47. 13,207,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,176. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

