Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 524,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.