Minto Apartment (MI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$24.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

