Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $965,872.00 and approximately $246,572.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

