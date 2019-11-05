Mimecast (MIME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mimecast to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIME opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,572 shares of company stock worth $14,335,574 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

