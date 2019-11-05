Middleby (MIDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.37. 11,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,788. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

