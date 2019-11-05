Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 125,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 222,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Midas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

