Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $168.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 364,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580,826. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,096.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

