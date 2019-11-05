Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,096.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

