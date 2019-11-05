Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.44

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.44 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 121953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.78.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.
Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
