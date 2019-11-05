Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.44

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.44 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 121953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.