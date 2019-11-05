MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 603,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,082. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

