Metaverse ETP Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.33 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $33.84 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004692 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex and CoinBene. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,918,375 coins and its circulating supply is 76,918,249 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

