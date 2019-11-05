Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $70.25, 612,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 496,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Specifically, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,664 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 37,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

