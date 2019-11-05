Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.