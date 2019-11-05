Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.40

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.40 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Merck KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

