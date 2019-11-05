Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.40

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.40 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Merck KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

