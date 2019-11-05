Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MBWM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.