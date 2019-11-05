MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.24. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 7,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

