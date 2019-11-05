Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLNT. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

MLNT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

