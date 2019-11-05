Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLNT. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.
MLNT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
