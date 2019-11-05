Melcor Developments (MRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE MRD opened at C$12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.18.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.