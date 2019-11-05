Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Achieves $143,471.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $143,471.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00678632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,274,512 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

