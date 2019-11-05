MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.15. 1,906,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 802,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 355,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 280,492 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.