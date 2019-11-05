Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 13,144,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,268 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.