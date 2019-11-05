MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,160 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 19,790,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,782. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

