MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $104.66 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,843,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,664,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 5.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,189. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

