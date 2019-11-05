McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $104,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. 121,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,365. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

