McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

