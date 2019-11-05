McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
McKay Securities Company Profile
