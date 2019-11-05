Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $225.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.85.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $192.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,821,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.31. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

