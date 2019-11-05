Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60, approximately 13,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

