Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

