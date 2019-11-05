Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 193.23% and a negative net margin of 86.09%. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.18. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBII shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

