Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

MAR stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,447. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

