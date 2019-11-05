Markel Corp Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Markel Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after buying an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after buying an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,049,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. 90,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

