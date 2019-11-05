Markel Corp Purchases 4,215 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,294.53. 85,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,178.33. The stock has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

