Markel Corp Buys 12,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 287.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after buying an additional 2,812,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,265,000 after buying an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

