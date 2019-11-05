Markel Corp Acquires 76,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,249. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,810. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.