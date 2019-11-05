Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.