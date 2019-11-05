Manna (MANNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Manna has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $260,983.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004950 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000400 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,190.29 or 0.98705824 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,538,293 coins and its circulating supply is 561,047,496 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.