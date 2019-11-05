Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,922,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 1,013,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 739,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,240,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,629. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

