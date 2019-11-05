Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corteva by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,542,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 132.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

