Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $310,000 Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cision were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cision by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cision by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 505,628 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

Shares of Cision stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 114,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cision Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cision’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.