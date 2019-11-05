MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 547,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMYT. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

